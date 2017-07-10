Vans broken into in Gristhorpe

A number of vans have been broken into overnight.

Matthew French, director of Boilers Direct, contacted The Scarborough News to warn readers to be on their guard.

He said: "One of our vans was broken into some time last night in Gristhorpe, considerable damage has been caused to the driver's side sliding door.

"Our van is only five months old and not only do we need a new door, but the sign-writing will also have to be redone.

"We would like to warn all other tradespeople and van owners to be extra vigilant as we are told we are one of four reported break-ins."

If anyone has any information they should call North Yorkshire Police on 101.