Video: 91mph salesman who used laser jammer to beat speed guns is spared jail

A SALESMAN who viewed speed limits as an “inconvenience” has been spared jail after using a laser jamming device to avoid being caught driving too fast.

Ben Kitto, who was travelling at 91mph on the A64 in North Yorkshire at the time of the offence, received a suspended prison sentence at York Crown Court after pleading guilty to perverting the course of justice.

Judge Andrew Stubbs QC said it was only his “exceptional character” that prevented the 41-year-old from being jailed immediately and sent out a warning to other drivers.

Judge Stubbs told Kitto: “Every driver on the roads of this country knows that, with the ability to drive and the privilege of a driving licence, comes the responsibility to obey the law, to obey the speed limit.”

The judge said it appeared to be more important for Kitto, who drove 45,000 miles each year in a BMW 6 series car, to arrive at his destination quickly.

He said: “For you it appears the speed limits were an inconvenience.

Police capture of the jammed speedcam

“This arrogance led you to fill your car with gadgets, both legal and illegal, to allow you to operate outside the law.

“You wanted to speed without getting caught and to do so you installed a laser jammer.”

Judge Stubbs said Kitto, who did not think he was doing anything wrong, had said he hoped others would now dispose of such devices.

The judge said: “I hope the message goes out from this court to everyone else that perverting the course of justice almost inevitably leads to a custodial sentence. It’s only your exceptional character that has prevented you from being jailed immediately.”

Father-of-two Kitto, who has raised thousands of pounds for local charities, listened to the judge’s comments with his head bowed and thanked him following his sentence.

The court heard that Kitto, from Scarborough, was travelling at 91mph on the A64 in North Yorkshire on June 30 last year.

He slowed down to 53mph after the device in his car sounded an alarm as it jammed a police speed gun.

The police officer realised the car was fitted with a laser jamming device and Kitto was tracked down to his home.

The court heard that analysis of dash cam footage from his car showed that he had been speeding on nine other occasions.

Judge Stubbs said Kitto, who spent Monday night in custody while the judge decided on his sentence, did not pose a danger to the public and would lose his job and his home if he was jailed.

He sentenced him to a two-month jail term, suspended for 12 months and 100 hours of unpaid work.

For the speeding offence, Kitto received five penalty points on his licence and a £1,000 fine. He was also ordered to pay £1,200 court costs.

Investigating officer Andy Forth from North Yorkshire Police, said: Kitto believed that he was above the law and did not think he should have to abide by the speed limit, like everyone else. His deliberate action to pervert the course of justice by fitting this type of device to his vehicle clearly shows his disregard for the law and the safety of other road users.”