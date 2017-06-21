Wanted: Police hunting Scarborough man who must return to prison

Police are searching for a Scarborough man who is wanted for recall to prison.

Lee Evans, 34, had been serving a three month custodial sentence for theft offences and was released from prison on May 24.

North Yorkshire Police said today that he had since failed to attend appointments with his supervising probation officer.

It meant his release licence was revoked on Monday and he must now return to prison.

A spokesman said: "Evans has connections with Scarborough and Malton, and officers have been making enquiries in those areas to locate him."

Anyone who recognises Evans or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call police on 101, select option 1 and quote reference 12170107283.