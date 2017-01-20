Woman banned from the road for causing the death of Scarborough motorcyclist

A 24-year-old woman appeared at York Crown Court yesterday charged with causing the death of a 23-year-old motorcyclist from Scarborough.

Nicole Sedgwick of Staxton, Scarborough pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention and causing the death of Daniel Gaddes on Dunslow Road in Scarborough on August 21 2015. She was banned from driving for 12 months and ordered to complete 120 hours of unpaid work.

At around 7.20pm Ms Sedgwick pulled out of a junction at the Vantage Toyota garage on the A64 onto Dunslow Road and collided with Daniel, who was riding his black Honda CB600 Hornet.

Daniel was taken to Hull Royal Infirmary where he died from his injuries two days later.

TS Zoe Billings of the Major Collision Investigation Team, who lead the investigation said: “This is a tragic loss of life, which no sentence could ever heal. Daniel’s family have been broken by his death and my heart goes out to them.

“Even though the court heard that Daniel was travelling at speed, this case highlights the vulnerability of motorcyclists and how car drivers need to check and check again before pulling out onto the road.

"Especially at this time of year, where the nights are darker, please just take a couple of extra seconds to check that the road is clear and it is safe to manoeuvre. A lapse of attention, even momentarily, can have fatal and devastating consequence.”