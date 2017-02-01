A woman from North Yorkshire has been jailed for 10 weeks after carrying out a campaign of online abuse against a couple.

Cheryl Tickner set up two fake Facebook profiles in the summer of 2016 and used them to target her victims, a man and woman in their fifties.

The 32-year-old, from Grosmont near Whitby, posted grossly offensive and obscene messages about the couple.

The messages accused her victims of being involved in incidents that were harmful towards children.

Magistrates in Scarborough yesterday jailed her for 10 weeks after she admitted two offences of sending, by a public communication network, an offensive, indecent, obscene or menacing message.

PC Darren Mortimer, the officer in the case, said: “We hope this sentence sends a clear message to anyone who thinks they can use social media platforms to cause significant alarm and distress to others.

“In court, Cheryl’s activity on Facebook was described as “evil” and that is exactly what it was. We will not tolerate such despicable behavior and this sentence should serve a clear warning.

“North Yorkshire Police will work hard to make sure that anyone conducting such activity as Cheryl Tickner did on social media, will be put before the courts. “