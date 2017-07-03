Crowds wowed at run of consecutive Scarborough shows

Thousands descended on Scarborough's Open Air Theatre with performers taking to the stage every night since Wednesday.

Cliff Richard, Tom Jones, UB40, George Benson and Michael Ball and Alfie Boe have wowed crowds on the Scarborough stage in recent days.

The rain stayed away for most of the performances after the torrential gig on Wednesday with the audience of Michael Ball and Alfie Boe were battered by the weather.

Cliff Richard wowed with songs such as Summer Holiday, Living Doll, Devil Woman and The Day I met Marie on Thursday night.

On Friday June 30, reggae and pop legends, UB40, played a hit-packed set which included Flying High, Rat In The Kitchen, Kingston Town, Fijian Sunset, I Got You Babe and Red Red Wine.

While 10-time Grammy Award winner George Benson's show featured classics such as Give Me the Night, Nothing's Gonna Change My Love for You, Never Give Up on a Good Thing, On Broadway and Turn Your Love Around on Saturday.

And the run of five shows was rounded off by Sir Tom Jones who played a stunning set featuring such classics as Delilah, It’s Not Unusual, You Can Leave Your Hat On, Green Green Grass of Home, Sex Bomb, Burning Hell, Mama Told Me Not to Come and If I Only Knew.

Did you attend a performance? What did you think?

