Daly calls for united front ahead of Trafford test

Midfielder Ross Daly has called for a united front when Scarborough Athletic entertain Trafford at the Flamingo Land Stadium on Saturday.

The former Farsley man was surprised by some of the vitriol aimed at the players and the management team after Saturday's 3-1 loss at Prescot Cables.

Daly has underlined that the players were as disappointed as anyone after the reverse and they are all desperate to bounce back at the weekend.

"I'm one of the players that reads the reports and the comments, everyone is entitled to their opinion, but I think there has been a big over-reaction to the loss at Prescot," he said.

"I won the league with Farsley last season and we had a run of not winning in four matches, but we still went on to be successful.

"I think Steve Kittrick has done a good job in bringing this group of players together and we will only get better.

"It is important that we start to show how good we can be though.

"The fans play a big part, especially when we are at home. I love kicking towards the Shed end, especially with the amount of noise the supporters make.

"As a club we win together and we lose together, we have to stay united."

Daly has conceded that the dressing room wasn't a happy place to be on Saturday, but he feels that the confidence levels are still high and that they are more than capable of bouncing straight back.

He added: "We were all very disappointed after the defeat, especially after conceding such sloppy goals. They were a good side though and their keeper had a great game.

"As a team we have played worse than we did at Prescot and come away with all three points.

"It is all about how we bounce back now, we'll be looking to do exactly that on Saturday.

"We are still in a good position, averaging two points per game and we are still very confident as a group going into every game we play.

"We need to get back on track and go on a good run, which we're more than capable of doing."

In recent weeks Daly has been pushed into a more advanced role, which is something he has been relishing.

Daly said: "I have been asked to play a bit further forward, which is something I enjoy doing. Having said that, I don't mind where I play for the team.

"I do like to link up with Coulo (Michael Coulson) and Max (Wright) and I came away with an assist on Saturday, which I was pleased with.

"I only managed one goal all last season with Farsley, that is something I'm looking to add to my game at Scarborough.

"Maybe it is just down to me and my confidence to have a go at goal.

"For me though it doesn't bother me too much if Coulo takes my share of goals, it is all about winning games and picking up the points."