Dame Harriet joins book event line up

Doyen of the stage and screen Dame Harriet Walter is the latest guest to be unveiled for Books by the Beach which is on in Scarborough from Wednesday April 26 to Monday May 1.

She will be will be talking about her new book Brutus and Other Heroines: Playing Shakespeare’s Roles for Women at the Stephen Joseph Theatre on Sunday April 30 at 7pm.

Dame Harriet is an award-winning actor, known for her extensive stage work – both in classical and new plays – and screen credits such as Atonement, Downton Abbey, Law and Order: UK and The Crown.

Best-selling novelist Joanna Trollope opens the festival and former Labour MP Alan Johnson returns on the Sunday.

Four mums who rowed the Atlantic talk about their adventures at the Spa on Friday April 28.

Books by the Beach co-director Heather French said:

Heather said’ “ We’re constantly looking for ways to broaden our programme and widen our audience and I’m hoping our 2017 events will do just that.”

You can get into the festive festival spirit by purchasing Books by the Beach gift vouchers priced at £5 and £10.

They are redeemable against 2017 festival tickets and are available from the Stephen Joseph Theatre and the Scarborough Spa box office.