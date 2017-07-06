Des Winks help drive club through FA test

Local car dealer Des Winks have helped to drive Scarborough Athletic through a successful FA ground grading.

The visiting inspectors voiced concerns that there was no retractable tunnel, but after a swift conversation, the Eastfield car dealer’s managing director Martin Wray and sales manager Andy Veitch agreed to help.

Chairman Trevor Bull explained: “It started when we had the FA down for the ground grading. They asked if we were having an expandable tunnel because the entrance to the changing room was directly below the main stand.

“Martin and I had previously had a conversation about the fact that Des Winks were keen to help the club.

“We spoke with Martin and Andy, they were very warm.

“The tunnel is currently being manufactured in Italy and we are hoping that it will be here in time for the Sheffield United game.

“We are delighted to be able to team up with Des Winks, this makes them one of our major sponsors alongside Coventry University and Everyone Active.”

Wray added: “The buzz around the town is massive. Everyone I speak to just can’t wait for the club to come back.

“We are a Scarborough firm, having been established here for 39 years.

“This is a great opportunity to get involved at the beginning of the club coming back to Scarborough.

“Hopefully it is the start of a great journey.”