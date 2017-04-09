Dial-a-Ride mini bus bid boosted by Tesco

Tesco has made a £1,000 donation to Scarborough and District Dial-a-Ride at the launch of the charity’s fundraising appeal for a new mini bus.

The charity provides fully accessible, door-to-door transport for residents in the area who are retired, who have disabilities or experience difficulty using other forms of transport.

Manager of the charity Julie Banks and deputy manager Tim Lawson visited the Tesco store on Westwood, where manager Paul Best and his team presented them with a cheque for £1,000.

Mr Best said: “The store team are delighted to be launching Dial-a-Ride’s appeal with this donation. It provides such vital services for residents across the Scarborough district and we wanted to thank them for their hard work.

“We would like to encourage other organisations and businesses to get involved with the Dial-a-Ride appeal.”

Julie Banks, said: “We’d like to thank Tesco for this generous donation and for their support with the appeal. We rely on donations and volunteers to keep the charity running and to provide our services to the residents in the district.

“If you would like to help our appeal please visit www.scarboroughdialaride.org or call 01723 354434.”