Diamond Scarborough couple reveal secret to a long and happy marriage

A Scarborough couple have shared the secret to a long and happy marriage on their diamond wedding anniversary.

John and Marlene Prince married on September 7, 1957 in Doncaster – just six months after meeting through work.

Marlene and John Prince on their wedding day 60 years ago.

The couple moved to Scarborough 29 years ago and haven’t looked back.

Marlene said: “You have to give and take in a relationship. You have to be honest and compromise somewhere. We also never go to bed on an argument and always say ‘I love you’ before going to sleep.”

The couple plan to go for a meal today to celebrate the

Marlene added: “We spend so much time together. We look forward to the years ahead.”

