Only one game escaped the downpours in the AndyHire Evening League on Thursday night.

That saw Filey topple Flixton by 35 runs in Division A.

Filey moved to a useful total of 128-5 from their overs, David Brannan hitting 28, Tom Fitzgerald adding 39 annd Phil Dickens top scoring on 45.

Michael Hunter was the chief wicket taker for Flixton with a haul of 3-26.

Flixton dropped off the pace in the reply and closed on 93-4.