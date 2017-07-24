Discovery of cannabis plants in Malton leads to police caution and warning

A woman and two men have been arrested and cannabis plants seized following a tip-off from member of the public in Malton.
Officers attended the home on Saturday evening and found "a small quantity" of plants and a class A substance.
A 33-year-old woman and a 48-year-old man and were arrested at the address on suspicion of conspiracy to produce a class B drug.
The woman received a caution for being in possession of a Class B drug and the man received a police warning.
Another 48-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of the same offence and released with no further action.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “People should be alert to the signs of cannabis cultivation in their area, and report any suspicions they have to the police – we will take action.
“If you prefer to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers.”
Signs to look out for are listed on the force's website at www.northyorkshire.police.uk/news/woman-receives-caution-cannabis-grow-reported-malton/
