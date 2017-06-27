Distinctive jewellery snatched in Scarborough burglary

Police are investigating a burglary in which distinctive items of jewellery were stolen from a house in Scarborough.

An 18-carat white gold diamond cluster ring containing Asscher and Baguette cut diamonds, which also has 20 round brilliant-cut diamonds on it, was stolen.

And a distinctive Raymond Weil watch, with a black face/dial with diamonds on was also taken during the break-in happened in the Northway and Victoria Road area some time before 1pm on Sunday.

DC David Adams, who is investigating the thefts, said: “Burglary is an abhorrent crime and this particular incident has been very distressing for the victims in this case as these items hold great personal and sentimental value for them. We need your help to find and locate these items and return them to their rightful owners.

“I’d appeal to anyone who has any information about these stolen items to come forward and assist the police with this investigation.”

Anyone who has seen or been offered for sale either of the items, is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 12170111246.