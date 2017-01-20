Do you know a young star who deserves an award?

The Scarborough News and the borough mayor are urging people to nominate for a new awards ceremony for the area’s young people.

Along with our sister papers the Whitby Gazette and the Filey and Hunmanby Mercury, plus Scarborough Borough Council and sponsor McCain, we are inviting entries for the first ever Young Stars 2017 - the Borough Children’s Awards.

The event is a new version of the successful Borough’s Big Thank You Awards, with the judging and sponsors this year changing to a dedicated family and youth focus instead.

Scarborough Rugby Union Football Club has generously agreed to provide the venue and refreshments for the inaugural event on April 3.

One young star already nominated is 14-year-old Kitty Jackson who is nominated within the category of ‘Helping Charity/Campaigning’.

Her nominator said “Kitty works incredibly hard at school, has a significant caring role at home supporting mum and dad with her sisters; Kitty still finds time to be a leading member of

Scarborough and Ryedale Carers Resource Young Carers Youth Council.

“Her passion and commitment to raising awareness of the challenges young carers can sometime face, is fabulous - and she is a key developer in the new #wecare campaign to ensure schools and colleges in the area are supporting young carers in the right way to succeed.”

Television presenter and former Miss Scarborough Carolyn Hodgson has been confirmed as the host for this year’s Young Stars awards.

Sponsors McCain will choose and present the Max Payne memorial Award.

You can nominate online at www.scarborough.gov.uk/youngstars