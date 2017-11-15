Dog 'bites and punctures man's leg' near Scarborough

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information after saying a man was bitten by a dog.

Officers said that it happened at around 6.45pm on Monday on the High Street, Eastfield.

A man, who was walking his dog towards Proudfoots supermarket, was attacked by dog which was loose and out of control, according to the force's appeal.

A spokesperson said: "As a result of the incident the man was knocked to the floor and bitten by the dog causing puncture wounds to his legs. His dog was also attacked.

"We are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward with information to assist the investigation."

In particular, officers would like to speak to the three young men who came to the man’s assistance.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, select option two, and ask for Dave Williamson. People can also email david.williamson @northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If people wish to remain anonymous, they can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12170204421.