Dogs rescued from fire at Pickering home

Two dogs were rescued from a fire at a Pickering home today.
Fire crews from Pickering and Kirkbymoorside rushed to a property on Southgate in the market town at around 10.15am.
A spokesperson said: "Fire crews attended and extinguished a fire to a residential property.
"Crews entered the property in breathing apparatus and rescued two dogs, left in care of vets."
Two hose jets and a thermal image camera were used to tackle the blaze.
The fire is believed to be have been an accident.
