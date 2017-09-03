Dogs rescued from fire at Pickering home

Two dogs were rescued from a fire at a Pickering home today.

Fire crews from Pickering and Kirkbymoorside rushed to a property on Southgate in the market town at around 10.15am.

A spokesperson said: "Fire crews attended and extinguished a fire to a residential property.

"Crews entered the property in breathing apparatus and rescued two dogs, left in care of vets."

Two hose jets and a thermal image camera were used to tackle the blaze.

The fire is believed to be have been an accident.