Dogs rescued from house fire

Firefighters rescued two dogs during a blaze over the weekend.

Crews headed to a house fire in Southgate in Pickering and found the two pets inside on Sunday morning.

They pulled them to safety and left them in the care of vets.

The teams from Pickering and Kirkbymoorside used two hose reel jets to put out the fire, which was believed to have been started accidentally.

Call outs for Scarborough crews over the weekend turned out to be minor fires or false alarms.

Bin fires were started deliberately in Alma Square and Westborough in the town centre on Saturday lunchtime.

A smoke machine automatically set off a fire alarm at a building in Esplanade at 2.20am on Sunday, and there was another false alarm at Wreyfield Drive in Newby later in the day.