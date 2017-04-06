Dolphin stars in Under-13s victory

Scarborough Athletic Under-13s hosted Westella & Willerby in their latest league fixture and won 3-1.

From the kick-off it was end-to-end, with both teams creating chances.

It was Westella who made the breakthrough on the half-hour mark.

Boro replied almost instantly when Charlie Wright’s strike was parried by the keeper and Nathan Dolphin was first to it to round the keeper and tap home to level up.

After the break it was Boro who were creating all the chances and they could’ve extended their lead had the Westella keeper not been in fine form to deny them on a few occasions.

Boro finally got what they deserved when Oliver Hesketh drove into the box and squared the ball to Dolphin, who calmly put it past the keeper.

Ten minutes from time Hesketh made another driving run, riding three late challenges before slotting the ball into the bottom corner to make sure Boro sealed the three points.

The Under-13s were also in action on Tuesday night, beating Driffield Pumas 6-2.

Bevan Henry scored the only goal for Scarborough Athletic Under-12s as they suffered a 9-1 defeat to Burlington Jackdaws.

Henry opened the scoring to knock in a rebound after Cam MacDonald saw his shot saved.

Despite Boro keeping pace with Burlington during the first half, the home side capitalised on a tiring Scarborough side to net the win.

Top-of-the-table Scarborough Athletic Under-15s drew 1-1 with second placed Hull Kingston Jaguars.

Boro were first on the front foot when a Jake Standing throw-in caused mayhem in the away team’s penalty area and first Jake Baldwin and then Kane Randerson-Wray were unlucky not to score.

Jaguars went ahead with their first attack when a well driven ball into the six-yard-box resulted in an unlucky ricochet off a Boro defender and beat Cameron Anderson in the Boro goal.

Not deterred, Boro were soon on the attack again and when Dan Simpson pulled the ball back across the six-yard-box, the goal gaped but somehow it evaded all defenders and attackers.

The Jaguars had their own chances though and Anderson had to be alert to tip one goalbound effort over the bar.

On the half-hour Boro had the best chance of the half when Hindle found the unmarked Jake Baldwin, his strike was somehow acrobatically cleared off the line.

Trailing 1-0 at half-time, Boro started the second half camped in the opposition half and within seconds nearly equalised when Lewis McGrath fed Simpson to find Hindle, whose deflected effort forced a corner.

Brad Smith got on the end of the resulting corner only to see his header graze the post.

Boro did equalise five minutes into the half when a stunning Finlay Marsh free-kick from 35 yards out nestled into the top corner.

The equaliser led to a spell of pressure from Boro, with first Tom Wright seeing a rasping drive arrow narrowly wide, then Baldwin beat the keeper but saw his finish bounce agonising wide.

Harry Coldbeck’s half-volley was then well saved.

Coldbeck, who was excellent throughout at the heart of the home defence, was increasingly called into action as the Jaguars became more of a threat on the counter.

Anderson had to make one stunning low save to keep out a Jaguars piledriver which was bound for the bottom corner.

In the last few minutes the game was end-to-end, firstly a Jaguars goal was disallowed.

Two Jaguars players were given red cards for repeat offending and arguing.

Between which George Bramham and Nathan Parker kept the Jaguars attack at bay.

Finally Boro had the last chance to force a winner when a Zam Deans corner resulted in a game of pin-ball in the Jaguars six-yard-box, the ball eventually ricocheting to safety and the game finished 1-1.

Boro Under-16s lost 9-2 to North Ferriby Whites.

Athletic were two goals down inside the first 10 minutes following a defensive lapse and a rare Tom Cammish handling error gifted North Ferriby a two goal lead.

Boro pulled a goal back to make it 2-1 when Tom Collins chipped the ball over the advancing keeper and tapped in.

In the second half Athletic ran out of steam, although Owen Wilson found the back of the net with a good finish.

Cammish made some great saves to keep the score down as North Ferriby ran out 9-2 winners.