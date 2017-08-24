Double signing boost for Scarborough RUFC

Scarborough RUFC have made a double signing ahead of the big Yorkshire One kick-off a week on Saturday at home to Keighley.

Kiwi hooker Sam Dawson, step-brother of Scarborough RUFC ace Harry Domett, and utility back Robert Smith are the first of several new signings set to bolster the Scarborough squad as they start life in the league under new coach Simon Smith.

Assistant director of coaching Phil Stewart said: “Sam only landed in England last Tuesday so had a couple of training sessions before Saturday’s game against Hemel Hampstead, but made a superb impression with a hat-trick in the 43-7 win.

“He had been playing rugby in New Zealand but was keen to come over to England and experience the game over here, and his step-brother Harry recommended Scarborough to him.

“Sam is a really physical player, and a strong ball-carrier but as with most New Zealanders he has great skills as well. It will be great to have a big ball-carrier in the pack.”

Smith is returning to his roots, having started his rugby career as a junior at Scarborough before heading to Beverley to play senior rugby.

Stewart added: “He went to Beverley as they were playing at a higher level at that point, but he is coming back because Simon has come in as coach.

“As a utility back he will add more depth to our squad, we already have a strong back division but we are very keen to focus on competition for places in the firsts and Vikings this season.