Dressing down for Bradley

North Yorkshire Law, on Albemarle Crescent, has held a dress down day to raise money in support of the Bradley Lowery Foundation.

Six-year-old Bradley Lowery, whose plight touched the lives of many people, passed away on Friday 7 July after a long battle with a rare type of cancer called neuroblastoma.

North Yorkshire Law staff were touched by Bradley’s story and decided to support to his legacy by taking part in the Cancer Has No Colour campaign.

Managing Partner at North Yorkshire Law, Richard Boyd, said: “We are proud to have contributed to such a worthwhile cause.

“We have four mums at the firm with young children as well as grandparents with young grandchildren that are Bradley’s age, and it has hit home how devastating it must be for Bradley’s family and friends.”