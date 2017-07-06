Drive-in cinema returns with hit films on line-up

Moonlight Drive-in Cinema is bringing the unique American experience of a drive-in movie cinema back to Scarborough for one week this summer.

There were doubts whether the drive-in cinema would return to the town this year after Scarborough Borough Council voted against giving Moonlight Movies Ltd permission to permanently host screenings at the Crossgates site in January last year.

The firm began hosting the popular screenings at the site, which has capacity for 65 cars, in 2015.

However, the drive-in was not popular with some residents, including one near neighbour of the field, who objected to the application.

Ben Stonehouse, Moonlight Movies Ltd owner, said: “We started the business in Scarborough and we had a lot of messages asking when we were coming back. We are wanting to come back to Scarborough permanently but we have been unable to find a site yet. We have got a premises licence for the site all year round but we have had to submit a temporary event notice for this summer.”

Despite the setback, Ben has created a line-up which has created attention already in the town and also hasn’t given up hope of finding the perfect location for a lasting prescence in Scarborough.

The week-long run will begin at The Field, Crossgates, on Friday July 21 with the opening film being the 1970s classic Grease.

Seven films are included in the line-up this summer taking in old favourites such as Back to the Future and Dirty Dancing as well as new films Beauty and the Beast and Bridget Jones’s Baby.

Ben said: “We have this year got a nice mix of newer films and the old classics. We still have long-term ambitions for Scarborough and I hope we find a suitable permanent location in the future.”