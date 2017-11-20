Driver arrested after A64 police chase

A 31-year-old man has been charged with dangerous driving following a police chase on the A64.

The driver, from Bradford, failed to stop for police in Scarborough and officers pursued the vehicle along the A64 until it was stung at Sherburn.

The 31-year-old is charged with dangerous driving

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "With his tyres deflated, the driver then continued in his attempts to escape by driving into some nearby fields. "

The vehicle stopped a short time later and he was arrested for numerous offences. Drugs and a large amount of cash were recovered from the vehicle.

In custody he failed to cooperate with drug tests and officers established he was wanted by West Yorkshire Police for at least five offences.

The 31-year-old was remanded in custody and was due to appear before York Magistrates' Court this morning (November 20).

He is charged with dangerous driving, driving while unfit through drugs, failing to cooperate with a preliminary drug-driving test, failing to stop for police and theft of a motor vehicle.