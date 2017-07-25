Driver taken to hospital after Scarborough crash

Have your say

A driver has been taken to hospital after being involved in a traffic collision at a Scarborough roundabout.

A collision took place at around 2.56pm between a Honda Civic and a Skoda at around 3pm today at the Byways roundabout, near Crossgates.

The driver of the Honda has been released from the vehicle via the sunroof with the help of paramedics and fire crews after overturning during the collision.

The driver has been transported to hospital via ambulance.

Police are clearing the road and traffic is moving slowly in the area.

Emergency services attempt to get the driver out of the vehicle.