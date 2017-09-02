Eden Camp rewarded with certificate of excellence

Staff at Eden Camp Modern History Museum are celebrating after receiving their 2,000th review on Trip Advisor.

The five-star review came as the attraction was presented with it’s fifth consecutive annual certificate of excellence from the global travel and leisure review company.

Museum manager Nick Hill said: “We are delighted to have received the certificate of excellence for the fifth consecutive year. The reviews on Trip Advisor are submitted by visitors, and the feedback that is displayed worldwide for all to is a good indicator as to whether we are achieving our main aims of offering a value for money, educational as well as exciting day out for all the family.”