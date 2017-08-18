A-Level results: Scarborough Sixth Form

Have your say

Students were celebrating getting their A-Level results yesterday.

Below is a full list of A-Level students and how many A-Levels they achieved:

Katie Abram 1, Caitlin Addey 3, Romisha Ali 2, Elizabeth Allen 3, Aoife Allott 1, Zachary Archibald 3, Emily Astle 2, George Atkinson 1, Amanda Bacasmas 1, William Backhouse 3, Jo Bailey 1, Chloe Ball 2, James Barnett 1, Nathan Barnham 1, Michael Bartholomew 3, Jacob Beaumont 3, Danielle Beaumont-Smith 1, Joseph Beeley 3, Megan Biggins 3, Abigail Blackford 3, Harrison Blackham 2, Molly Boorer 1, Niall Bower-Costigan 3, Claudia Bowes 3, Samuel Brack 1, Benjamin Brader 2, Niamh Brailsford 3, Harriet Braithwaite 1, Maya Bray 3, Breagha Brennan 3, Scott Brierley 2, Nadia Briggs 3, Libby Briggs 2, Abbey Brook 3, Riggy Brookes 3, Michael Bull 3, Nathaniel Bullen 3, Stephanie Bulmer 1, Franz Burdeos 3, Edward Burnett 3, Olivia Butterworth 3, Tom Byrne 1, Adrianna Calka 3, Georgia Campbell 1, Anya Cater 3, Jack Catherall 1, Thomas Catherall 1, Laura Clough 3, Megan Coates 3, Mia Coldwell 1, Jessica Colling 3, Daniel Colling 3, Lucy Collins 1, Melissa Cooper 3, Jessica Cooper 3, Alex Cormack 3, Rhiann Cosham 3, Tally Costello 3, Matthew Coverdale 2, Joshua Cremer 3, Megan Crookes 3, Rebecca Crosier 1, Lydia Cross 3, Corey Crowdy 3, Alice Cullen 2, Charlotte Cummings 1, Rosie Dalby 3, Megan Dart 2, Peter Davidson 3, Zara De Freitas 3, Ryan Dean 2, Finlay Dennis 1, Rebecca Dent 3, Laura Dixon 3, Elysia Dixon-Lenton 3, Jack Dockerty 3, Sian Drummond 3, Alex Duncan 3, Mary Earnshaw 3, James Eborall 3, Maxwell Elliott 4, Megan Ellis 3, Hannah Evans 2, Lewis Fawley 3, Sophie Fearby 3, Abigail Fewster 2, Levi Fielding-White 1, Jordan Fisher 3, Emilia Ford 3, Deklan Foster 1, Joseph Fox 2, Robert Fox 3, Tyler Gaines 3, Amy Garner 3, Joe Gibson 1, Aaron Gilson 1, Paul Gough 2, Luke Grierson 1, Molly Groombridge 2, Rebecca Guy 3, Fraser Haddington 2, Charlotte Halifax 1, Aimee Halifax 1, Joseph Hall 3, Victoria Hall 1, Ryan Hamblett 3, Oliver Hardiment 4, Joseph Harrison 3, Tiffany Harrison 1, Keelan Hasan 1, Adam Haxby 3, Vicky Hayes 3, Ewan Haywood 1, Rebecca Headlam 1, Phoebe Hewitt 1, Rhys Hirst 1, Kira Hirst 3, Lydia Hodgetts 3, Jacob Hodgson 1, Benjamin Hoggarth 2, Emma Horton 1, William Houlden-Banks 1, Jasmine Howard 3, Elise Howland 3, Kelly Hudspith 3, Josephine Humphriss 2, Harry Hutchinson 3, Darcie Ingle 2, Georgia Jackson 1, Sarah Jeffreys 3, Benjamin Jewison 2, Hannah Johnson 3, Luke Johnson 2, Jayah Johnson 2, Harry Jowett-Spring 1, Sanjana Juggoo 3, Rebecca Keyworth 3, Lipa Khanom 3, Joshua Kidger 3, Rachel Koshy 3, Lydia Kynman 3, Cameron Lake 3, Isabella Lake 1, Connor Lane 3, John Large 1, Daniel Lay 3, Jessica Leaning 1, Jason Liang 4, Tara Longstaff 1, Helena Macaleese 3, Calum Macdonald 3, Noah Mainprize 2, Emily Marsden 3, Abbie Mccue 3, Jaimee Mcfarlane 3, Ella Mcnally 3, Ewan Mcneil 3, Connor Mcpherson 2, Elizabeth Mellor 3, Harry Mellor 3, Ellis Miller 3, Paige Miller 1, Samuel Miller 2, Alfie Milnes-Dobbs 4, Harriet Minor 1, Thomas Moate 3, Amelia Monsey 3, Jules Moore 4, Chloe Moran 3, Jonathan Moreland 1, Charlotte Morley 3, John Muir 1, Bill Mullane 3, Eve Murray 3, Georgina Murrell 2, Amy Napthine 3, Joe Noble 3, James Normandale 1, Deniz Oz 3, Anna Parker 3, Sophie Patton 3, Ellie Pearce 3, Archiebold Pheby-Mcgarvey 1, Mark Phipps 3, Jianna-May Pickard 3, Matthew Pickles 1, Josh Pilsworth 2, Marcel Pott 3, Astrid Poulter 3, Marivic Pulido 1, Annie Regis 3, Samuel Rehill 2, Harry Renwick 3, Ryan Reynolds 2, Alexander Richards 4, Alexander Richards 3, Jessica Riley 3, Eliza Riley 3, Niamh Roberts Murray 1, Maisie Robinson 3, Sam Robinson 3, Jimmy Robinson 3, Alexandra Robson 3, Jenni Rodgers 2, Ellie Rogers 2, William Rose 3, Morgann Russell 1, Harrison Russell 1, Danielle Scholey 3, Charlotte Scott 3, Rebecca Scott 3, Jordan Sellers 2, Cameron Shepherd 2, Oliver Shepherd 3, Rachael Sherbourne 3, Daniel Shipley 1, Alex Sim 3, Chloe Simmons 3, Emma Simpson 3, Sophie Skelton 3, Georgia Smelt 3, Holly Smith 2, Ellie-Mae Smith 1, Grace Smith 2, Phoebe Smith 2, Aidan Spivey 3, Jamie Staples 3, Lucy Starling 3, Kyle Stephenson 1, Molly Stockill 3, David Stuart 3, Sulaiman Sulaiman 1, Morgan Sunderland 1, Jay Taylor 1, Alexander Teasdale 1, Alexander Templeton 3, Eleanor Thomas 2, Jordan Thompson 3, Joshua Timmons 3, Louise Tindale 3, Joseph Tomlinson 1, Aimee Tooke 1, Chloe Towlerton 1, Lydia Trotter 3, Daniel Trowsdale 1, Jade Trueman 3, Lucy Turner 3, Alfie Vauvelle 3, Nathan Wackett 1, Rosa Wagner 2, Katie Wakefield 3, Molly Wareing 3, Alexander Warters 3, Larissa Webster 3, Chloe Welbourne 3, Benjamin Welburn 2, Lavina Welburn 1, Joshua Welburn 2, Jay Welch 3, Tobias Westmoreland 1, Sasha Wharton 3, Joe White 3, Thomas White 2, Hannah Wilkinson 3, Daniel Wilson 1, Euwan Wood 1, Eleanor Woodroffe 2, Ellie Wray 2, James Wright 3, Ryan Wyvill 3, Amaan Yasin 3, Dani Yates 1, Helena Yeadon 3, Chipo Zvokuomba 1,

BTEC results. Shows A-Level equivalent count. i.e 3 BTEC extended diploma. Students may do more than one BTEC and it shows the total equivalent A-Levels.

Katie Abram 2, Benjamin Adams 3, Declan Adams 3, Leah Ager 3, Faye Allen 3, Aoife Allott 2, Daniella Angeles 3, George Atkinson 3, Jo Bailey 2, Rachel Baines 3, Arron Bairstow 3, Emily Baker 3, Ryan Bannister 3, Dominik Baratynski 2, Sophie Barber 3, Cyrene Barbosa 3, Rebecca Barnard 3, Chloe Barnes 3, James Barnett 2, Nathan Barnham 3, Elliott Battle 3, Charlotte Beal 2, Luke Beaumont 3, Anna Bedford 3, Molly Bell 3, Yassmin Benrejdal 4, Shenel Biggins 3, William Bird 3, Harrison Blackham 1, Luke Bland 3, Molly Boorer 3, Samuel Brack 2, Benjamin Brader 1, Harriet Braithwaite 2, Kia Breckon 4, James Broadbent 3, Taryn Brown 3, Aimee Buck 3, Amy Bullamore 4, Stephanie Bulmer 2, Bradley Bussey 3, Georgia Campbell 3, Leonie Cappleman 3, Jack Catherall 3, Thomas Catherall 3, Michelle Clark 3, Jorjia Clayton-Smith 4, Leah Clayton-Smith 3, Zoe Clough 3, Cameron Colbourne 4, Mia Coldwell 1, Lucy Collins 2, Shannon Connell 3, Alisha Coyle 3, Kyle Crane 3, Rebecca Crosier 2, Corey Crowdy 1, Jessy-May Cuff-Sixsmith 3, Charlotte Cummings 2, Tobias Dad 1, Fiona Davidson 3, Jack Davies 2, Nikki Davies 3, James Daynolo 3, Kian Dehghan 2, Nicholas Deller 4, Molly Douthwaite 3, Courtney Drinkwater 3, Jay Durkin 3, Matthew Elliott 2, John Ellison 4, Megan Elvidge 3, Eleanor England 3, Jahn Espejo 3, Levi Fielding-White 2, Sarah Fletcher 3, Nathan Forbes 4, Ellena Ford 3, Joseph Fox 1, Jonathon Frame 5, Ellie Fry 3, Tyler Gaines 1, Joe Gibson 2, Demi Giles 3, Aaron Gilson 1, Gemma Greenley 3, Luke Grierson 2, Molly Groombridge 1, Morgan Grunwell 3, Aimee Halifax 2, Charlotte Halifax 2, Victoria Hall 3, Rhianna Hames-Watson 3, Jack Harland 2, Tiffany Harrison 2, Keelan Hasan 2, Ewan Haywood 1, Rebecca Headlam 3, Phoebe Hewitt 2, Rhys Hirst 1, Cara Hitchens 3, Jacob Hodgson 3, Joe Holliday 3, Marcus Hollingsworth 2, Matthew Hopkins 3, Mitchell Hopper 1, Elizabeth Horsley 3, Emma Horton 2, William Houlden-Banks 1, Bethan Howitt 3, Josephine Humphriss 1, Darcie Ingle 2, Diana Ionita 1, George Jackson 3, Georgia Jackson 2, Mally Jackson 3, Jacob Jackson-Senior 3, Benjamin Jewison 1, Jayah Johnson 1, Niamh Kelly 3, Imogen Kinrade 3, Ben Kitson 3, Isabella Lake 2, Olivia Lambert 3, John Large 3, Jessica Leaning 1, Charlie Ledden 3, Damian Leszczynski 2, Alfred Lidgley 3, James Linley 3, Matthew Louth 3, Megan Lowe 4, Emily Lyon 3, Noah Mainprize 1, Rebecca Mallen 2, Bethany Mallender 2, Ellie Mancrief 4, Morgan Mancrief 3, Richard Mann 3, Jacob Manners 3, Alex Manson 3, Megan Marshall 4, Bethany Mason 3, Euan Mason 2, Lewis Maw 3, Jordan Mckenzie 1, Joseph Mclaren 3, Kira Mclean 2, Connor Mcpherson 1, Phoebe Mcsweeney 4, Ruvimbo Mhaka 2, Paige Miller 2, Samuel Miller 1, Elle-Mae Mills 3, Sophie Milnes 3, Harriet Minor 3, Henry Mitchell 1, Jonathan Moreland 1, Tyler Moseley 3, John Muir 2, Jakey Newton 3, James Normandale 2, Robien Nuneza 3, Caitlin Nuttall 3, Tom Owenson 3, Curtis Padley 3, Daniel Page 3, Daniel Patterson 3, Archiebold Pheby-Mcgarvey 3, Kieran Phoenix 2, Josh Pilsworth 1, Abigail Pollard 3, Georgia Porter 3, Ellie-Jo Pratt 3, Marivic Pulido 2, Zhengyi Qiu 2, Tasmin Rainey 3, Joshua Ramsden 3, Eleanor Regan 3, Samuel Rehill 1, Ryan Reynolds 2, Tyler Rhodes 2, Storm Robertson 3, Ellie Rogers 1, Coral Rose 3, Matthew Rowe 3, Harrison Russell 1, Morgann Russell 2, Jamila Sahli 3, Taylor Scorer 3, Freya Sedwell 3, Rozina Selishta 2, Abbie Senior 4, Toby Shaw 1, Daniel Shipley 1, Ellie-Mae Smith 2, Grace Smith 2, Holly Smith 2, Jack South 3, Christopher Spence 3, Owen Spencer 2, Lauren Squires 3, Megan Storry 3, David Sturtivant 2, Martin Suder 2, Morgan Sunderland 2, Chloe Sykes 4, Dorothy Tagalog 3, Jay Taylor 2, Alexander Teasdale 2, Eleanor Thomas 1, Lucas Thorp 3, Kenny To 2, Joseph Tomlinson 2, Chloe Towlerton 3, Jasmine Towse 4, Daniel Trowsdale 2, Courtney Wallace 4, Molly Walmsley 3, Zoe Ward 3, Benjamin Welburn 1, Lavina Welburn 1, Tobias Westmoreland 2, Tyler Whitton 3, Ryan Wiles 4, Daniel Wilson 2, Chris Winpenny 2, Alicia Winton 3, Euwan Wood 3, Eleanor Woodroffe 1, Chipo Zvokuomba 2,