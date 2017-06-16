Refurbished pool blessed by chaplain at official opening

The newly refurbished Swimming Pool at the St Alban’s Sports Centre, Ampleforth, has formally re-opened after a £125,000 renovation programme.

The refurbishment included new lining and tiling throughout as well as improvements to the surrounding viewing area and relaxed seating and refreshment facilities in the reception lobby.

The swimming pool was formally blessed by Fr John Fairhurst, Chaplain at St Martin’s Ampleforth Prep School, before being declared officially open by Deirdre Rowe, associate headteacher at Ampleforth College.

The girls and boys from both the prep school and the college enjoy lessons and activity sessions in the swimming pool, which is also open to members of the public.

Jason Brown, centre manager, said: “The recent investment in the sports centre has really enhanced our facilities and provides a more enjoyable experience for all our users. We are dedicated to providing the best possible, city-standard facilities and services in a truly unique location and would invite you to come and see what we have to offer.

“We welcome guests on a pay-per-visit basis and also offer a range of membership packages.”

The centre also boasts a fitness suite, a multi-purpose sports hall, squash courts and a wide range of fitness classes for all abilities.