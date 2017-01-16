Elderly woman rescued from moors after fall

An 86-year-old woman was rescued from a Yorkshire moorland after becoming stranded.

The pensioner had fallen while walking her dog and was unable to return to her home in Goathland on the North York Moors.

Her pet returned to the village without her and she was reported missing on Sunday.

A three-hour search was launched by Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team, and she was eventually found on the edge of the moor by a police dog.

She had injured her arm in the fall and was suffering from hypothermia. She is now recovering in hospital.