Emile fires treble as Boro march on in League Cup

Emile Sinclair and a number of other players threw down the gauntlet to boss Steve Kittrick on Tuesday night as Scarborough Athletic tore Sheffield apart in the League Cup.

Kittrick made eight changes from Saturday's FA Cup win against Workington, yet Boro gelled like a well-oiled machine in dispatching their Evo-Stik South opponents 5-0 at the Flamingo Land Stadium.

It was Sinclair who led the charge, bagging a hat-trick of goals, which could easily have been added to, as Boro created chances for fun.

Athletic clicked into gear early on and Sinclair was unlucky not to open his account when he was brilliantly fed by Leon Osborne.

The big frontman lifted over the keeper, but frustratingly his effort flew over the bar.

Sheffield had the odd sniff of goal, but Boro, marshaled at the back by Danny Stimpson and Sam Hewitt, repelled their advances.

It was Stimpson at the other end who managed to shatter the deadlock with 15 minutes on the clock.

After a corner was flicked on at the near post, Stimpson pounced and headed home, giving keeper Jamie Ingham no chance.

After more toing and froing in the remaining minutes of the half, Boro finished the opening 45 minutes with a bang.

Sinclair latched onto a long ball from the back, beat the defender and then placed the ball past the keeper with a neat finish.

Boro suffered a blow at the beginning of the new period, with keeper Tom Morgan colliding with Sheffield sub Jack Mawson. The Boro stopper didn't last too much longer, the injury forcing regular number one Tommy Taylor to take his place in goal.

The switch came seconds after Boro's third goal of the evening, with Sinclair showing more of his poaching skills.

He spun brilliantly in the box, then after regaining control of the ball, Sinclair rolled it past the keeper for 3-0.

Osborne went close on a couple of occasions, before Boro altered their attacking options with the arrival of Billy Logan

Logan was denied by a last-ditch challenge after good work from Osborne, before the sub charged clear of the Sheffield defence and stroked home at the second attempt.

Boro finished the job in style, keeping the ball for a good number of minutes, before returning their their rapier-like attacking play.

That soon led to a penalty for handball after a surge of pressure, and there was only one man that was going to take it.

Sinclair strode forward and picked out the bottom corner, making it three for him and five for Boro.