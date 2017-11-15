Emmerdale stars to switch on Scarborough's Christmas lights

Two of Emmerdale’s longest serving actors will turn on Scarborough’s Christmas lights later this month.

Mark Charnock and Dominic Brunt will be heading to the town to switch on the Christmas lights on Sunday November 26, courtesy of McCain Foods GB Ltd.

Mark, who plays chef, Marlon Dingle, and Dominic, who plays vet, Paddy Kirk in the long running ITV soap opera, will make their star appearance in the Yorkshire coast town on Sunday 26 November as part of its all new, spectacular Christmas lights switch-on event.

McCain Foods have been proud sponsors of Emmerdale since 2014 and the actors, who have both starred in Emmerdale for 20 years, accepted an invitation from McCain Foods to be part of the event,

Yorkshire Coast Radio will host the switch-on event from 4pm on Foreshore Road in the town’s South Bay, with the popular, charismatic duo turning on the lights at 5pm, followed by a spectacular fireworks display.

To add to the impact, seafront traders and residents are being encouraged to switch off the lights on their premises at 4.55pm shortly before the countdown to the lights switch-on, and then be ready to switch them back on again at 5pm.

Graham North, who has led the group responsible for delivering the new switch-on event, said: “We couldn’t be more pleased that Mark and Dominic accepted the invitation from McCain Foods to help get the Christmas party started in Scarborough.

"The event is set to be the biggest and best Christmas lights switch-on event we’ve had in the town for more than ten years and to have such popular household names doing the honours will be fantastic.”

Sara Fisher, Corporate Communications Manager at McCain Foods GB Ltd said: “As a business we actively support the community where we operate. We’re delighted that two of Emmerdale’s well known cast members are able to come to Scarborough and do the honours of turning on the lights.

“It’s great to see so many organisations come together to bring the Christmas lights switch-on event together and it’s going to be a fantastic evening for the Scarborough community.”

Mark Charnock is no stranger to Scarborough’s festive celebrations; he helped to turn on the town’s Christmas lights in 2001, an event which attracted thousands.

Janet Deacon, Scarborough Borough Council Tourism Manager and Welcome to Yorkshire Area Director said: “We love our soaps here in Yorkshire and we can’t get enough of the actors that star in them, so we’re expecting bumper crowds to turn out for Mark and Dominic. Whether you live locally or plan to visit Scarborough for the switch-on, you’ll be guaranteed a brilliant atmosphere with a festive buzz to help get your Christmas preparations off to a great start.”

The closure of Foreshore Road to traffic between 2.30pm and 7.00pm on the day of the events will ensure there is plenty of space for people to gather and for crowds to be managed safely.