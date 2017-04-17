Entrepreneur takes over at Crown Tavern

An entrepreneur has built on the success of her maiden pub franchise venture by acquiring a site in Scarborough with Marston’s brewery.

Victoria Cooke was only 22 when she took over her first pub, the Wheatsheaf in Kirk Ella, East Yorkshire.

Now, aged 25, the savvy young mum is looking to repeat her success in a second venture with Marston’s at the Crown Tavern on Scalby Road.

Victoria was inspired to make the jump to landlady by a temporary job at a gastropub, despite having no prior experience behind the bar.

After visiting the brewery and learning more from current franchisees on a Marston’s ‘Discovery Day’ she acquired her first franchise with the operator in 2014.

Victoria said: “It’ll be a little different this time around because I’m a working mum now, but being my own boss under the franchising model means I get to manage my own work-life balance effectively.

“I may still be young, but the support from my family and Marston’s has been great; it’s just a case of believing in myself enough to take on the challenge.

“The community really welcomed the changes I made at the Wheatsheaf, like home-cut chips and the breakfast menu, so I’ll be looking to build on that at the Crown Tavern.

“We’re just getting settled in and I’m excited to get to know all of the locals. I think that anybody in the business will tell you that making people happy is the best part of the job.”