Earthquake strikes off Yorkshire coast

An earthquake has struck off in the North Sea off the coast of Scarborough, it is believed.

The British Geological Survey is yet to confirm reports but the organisation's monitoring devices off the coast of Whitby show a spike in seismic activity this evening.

The quake is believed to have had a magnitude 3.9 on the Richter scale and took place about 100 miles away from the coast.

The survey tweeted that the epicentre was 31 miles north-north-east of the site of the Dogger Bank earthquake of 1931 - the strongest tremor recorded in the UK at 6.1 on the scale.

The BGS posted: “M3.8 #earthquake approx 150 km east of Scarborough and 50 km NNE of the M6.1 Southern North Sea (Dogger Bank) event of 7 June 1931.”

The 1931 quake was credited with twisting the church spire in Filey and damaging chimneys along the east coast.