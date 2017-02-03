Roadworks bring A64 closures

A series of improvements are being carried out on the A64 this month, which will improve safety for drivers.

Contractors for Highways England will begin a number of projects which include renewing the safety barrier, improving signage and drainage and resurfacing a footpath.

Work will start on Monday to stabilise a drainage ditch which runs alongside the eastbound exit slip road at Brambling Fields in Malton increasing flood resilience in the future. Work will take place between 7.30am and 6pm, and is expected to last for three weeks.

To carry out the work as quickly and safely as possible, the eastbound exit slip road will be fully closed 24 hours a day for the duration of the works and at times there will be a one lane closure on the eastbound A64 just past the slip road.

Highways England project manager Adeeb Saeed said: “This is essential maintenance which will strengthen the drainage ditch to protect it from eroding and ensure that it provides effective drainage in the future.

“Work will also start next week to replace sections of the safety barrier between Grimston and Hopgrove.

“This work will be carried out overnight between 8pm and 6am under lane closures to keep disruption to a minimum for drivers.

“There will also be a temporary speed limit of 60mph for the safety reasons due to us working on the safety barrier.”

The following week work is due to start to renew the safety barrier and improving the signage around Scampston Bridge.

And later this month work will start on resurfacing the footpath on the A64 Pickering westbound entry slip road. This will involve lane closures between 9.30am and 3.30pm.