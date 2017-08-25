Exhibit: Family of elephants to star at Staithes Festival

The countdown is on to this year’s Staithes Festival, the celebration of art in the village which has now grown to meteoric levels.

The quaint village, noted for the renowned work of the Staithes Group of Artists, will play host to 98 galleries in cottages and other buildings, uphill and down, displaying work by 157 artists over September 9 and 10.

Mick Stephenson's light installation makes Staithes glow.

Mandy Wragg, one of the organisers, told the Whitby Gazette this week that the event has now snowballed into something massive.

“It has grown and grown year on year in a way that has really surprised us,” she said.

“When it started off six years ago, the idea was that it would be nice to celebrate the history of art in Staithes – and it has proved to be extremely popular.

“Now we are attracting artists from all over the country, not just local people, although the emphasis is still on local artists and they will always be our main concern.

“Nobody is more surprised than we are that it has taken off the way it has – although we are delighted obviously!”

Staithes’ resident sculptor Steve Iredale has been developing and building on his large installation Shoal which wowed visitors last year and will be on view in the harbour.

He has been sponsored by ICL UK – Cleveland Potash .

Light artist Mick Stephenson and his team will bring their spectacular light fantastic show to the village again; this year, a new installation representing plastic in the oceans and from Stu Langley, a sea glass installation first shown in Scarborough earlier this year.

Robin Wright is bringing his neon bikes shown previously at Lumiere Durham in 2015. Mick will be lighting the cliffs again and there’s going to be a surprise show involving a group of knitters.

Look out too for a delightful family of elephants by Emma Stothard – and do check out Glass Bunting Galore – a unique installation of fused glass from glass-makers around the world.

Don’t miss this year’s Heritage Exhibition, Touched by Fame, which celebrates the surprising number of famous people who have spent time in Staithes.

You can also take in the exhibition celebrating the iconic Staithes Bonnet.