Extra security for Armed Forces Day

Extra security will be in place for this year's Scarborough Armed Forces Day following the terrorist attacks in London and Manchester.

Due to the heightened state of security across the country in the wake of the recent terror attacks in Manchester and London, enhanced road and car park closures will be in place for this year’s Armed Forces Day event in Scarborough, to assist the police and its partners in their efforts to maintain public safety as far as possible.

Business and residents in the affected areas have been sent advance information about the closures that apply to Friday 23 and Saturday 24 June, to allow them to manage their business and personal commitments.

The closures are as follows:

From noon on Friday 23 June to 9pm on Saturday 24 June West Pier car park will be closed

From 6pm on Friday 23 June to 9pm on Saturday 24 June Eastborough and Quay Street car parks will be closed

From 5am to 9pm on Saturday 24 June, road closures will apply to Marine Drive between Toll House and the Yorkshire Water pumping station, Sandside, Foreshore Road, Eastborough below Globe Street, East Sandgate and Blands Cliff

During the closure of West Pier, Eastborough and Quay Street car parks, people with parking permits for those car parks will be able to use their permits in other long stay car parks. The nearest available will be Marine Drive bays, Friarsway and South Bay Underground.

Marine Drive will be open as normal from the Yorkshire Water pumping station northwards. Where possible, road and car park closures will be lifted before 9pm on Saturday 24 June.

Cllr Tom Fox, Chairman of the Armed Forces Day Steering Group said: “We thank local businesses and residents for their understanding of why these enhanced measures have been put in place and for their continuing co-operation in helping us to make Armed Forces Day a safe and successful event for Scarborough.”

In addition, North Yorkshire Police officers will be policing Armed Forces Day with a number of uniformed and plain clothes patrols together with specially trained police dogs and other specialist police assets. Their resources are there to make the annual event a safe and enjoyable one but they are appealing for public vigilance before and during the event to help them achieve this.

Inspector Paul Mendham of North Yorkshire Police, said: “We’re committed to keeping our communities safe and together we will do all we can to achieve this. It’s important to remember that attacks are still rare, but if something seems suspicious to you, out of place or just doesn’t feel quite right, then it probably isn’t. Trust your instincts and report it immediately by telling a police officer or one of the many event stewards, or by calling 101 or by calling the Anti-Terrorist Hotline on 0800 789 321. Always call 999 in an emergency or for immediate assistance.

“Armed Forces Day is a fantastic event and one which we’re very proud to be involved in. Our officers look forward to saying hello to many people on the day and ensuring all local residents and visitors to the town feel welcome and reassured.”

Information about the Armed Forces Day programme of events can be found at www.scarborougharmedforcesday.co.uk

