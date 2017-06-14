Fadmoor plays host to top Elvis act on the green

It’s Now or Never – Elvis is returning to a green at a Ryedale village.

Fundraisers in Fadmoor are hoping locals and visitors can’t help falling in love with their Elvis tribute act this Saturday (17 June) between 6.30pm and 10pm.

Everyone in the area are being urged to bring their deck chairs, picnics, drinks and glasses to enjoy the Elvis on the Green event, starring a top quality impersonator, to create an amazing family atmosphere.

The event will raise funds for the village hall and tickets are priced at £10.

A spokesman for the event said: “Our Elvis is a brilliant performer we bring in from London specially for the event.

“This year we also have a supporting group from Scarborough called ‘The Railroad Hobos’ who are really popular in the locality and always attract a good audience.

“Tickets are available now and as usual accompanied children are free so we hope it will be a good family event once again.

“We do ask anyone attending the event on the green to bring a bag so they are able to take their refuse home with them.”

Tickets are available by contacting Jarvis (Fadmoor) on 01751 430842 or Hawson (Gillamoor) on 01751 430119.