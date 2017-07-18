Family’s heartbreak as talented teenage girl dies during Yorkshire holiday

Tributes have been paid to a “kind, intelligent and loving” teenager following her sudden death while on holiday in North Yorkshire.

Ella Batters, 18, from York, was staying with friends at Moor View Holiday Cottages, near Pickering, when she died suddenly.

North Yorkshire Police said there were not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.

In a statement released yesterday, the teenager’s family said: “We are all unquestionably devastated by the death of our beautiful Ella.

“Ella was a ray of sunshine, she was kind, intelligent and loving.

“She was a very unique young lady who was excited about starting Cambridge University and we are immensely proud of everything she achieved in her short life.

“Words cannot describe the heartache we feel for the loss of her precious life.”

A police spokesman said officers were working to establish the full facts surrounding Ella’s death.

Police received a call to the scene from the ambulance service just after 11am on Sunday.