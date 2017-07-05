Family tree planted in memory of Kevin

An oak tree has been planted in memory of Kevin Dunwell who worked as a groundsman at the former High Mill Farm for 20 years.

Homebuilder Taylor Wimpey North Yorkshire recently planted the tree at its High Mill development in Scalby.

Kevin’s granddaughter, Beth McPhee, approached Taylor Wimpey shortly after her grandad sadly passed away in late 2013, and ever since the company has been working with her on plans to commemorate his work.

Mr Dunwell worked at High Mill Farm until he retired at 72 alongside his manager and close friend Roger Steele who valued his hard work and effort.

Beth McPhee, 21, from Scarborough, said: “The initiative means so much to us and is the perfect way to ensure his hard work at the farm, which includes the planting of the forest which still stands today, and his memory lives on.

“The tree provides myself, my family, and all of those who were close to my grandad somewhere to visit to remember the good times we had with him.”

Debbie Whittingham, sales and marketing director at Taylor Wimpey, said: “After hearing all about Kevin’s life and the fantastic work he did we were more than happy to support the Dunwell family in their quest to ensure his memory lives in.

“The tree is a great addition to the development, and we’re confident our residents and those in the nearby area will value this lovely new space.”