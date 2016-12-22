Family tributes to ‘Declan Superboy’

A Scarborough couple have paid tribute to their “inspirational” son who died suddenly on his 15th birthday.

Declan Carney-Anderson, known to many by his nickname ‘Declan Superboy’, has passed away.

Declan and his family meet Santa

The battling youngster had a rare chromosome disorder and spent the first six years of his life in and out of hospital.

His mum Sarah, 45, said: “We were told when he was four months old that he was going to die and he fought and fought.

“He died on his birthday, still fighting. He was a unique, special boy.” She said they had been enjoying a family enjoying a family day, with a trip to see Santa and a visit to the Christmas markets in Leeds when the tragedy happened.

Sarah said that just moments before, Declan had been laughing with his brother Connor, who is three-and-a-half.

She praised the emergency services who came to their aid, saying, “They did everything they could”.

The family have since been inundated with messages of support from the many people in Scarborough and further afield who knew and loved

Declan.

Many would follow his progress on a Facebook page called A Day in the Life of Declan Superboy.

Sarah said: “For a boy who never spoke a word, he inspired families and their children to believe that more is possible.

“We were told he would never walk, but he used to walk for miles in his walker.

“He would pedal on his bike like the wind and people would come up and cheer him on.

“He drew people to him – he was a special boy who you could never forget.

“He lived by his nickname and knew that although he had a disability, he could achieve what he wanted to achieve.

“He never stopped smiling – he smiled through everything.”

The Springhead School pupil’s condition was so rare that there is nobody else known to the medical profession with the same condition.

In 2014 Declan raised £1,500 by doing a sponsored walk along Marine Drive, with the money going to HCPT, a York-based charity that paid for him to visit the pilgrimage destination of Lourdes in France.

The youngster also raised £150 for motor neurone disease charities by doing the “ice bucket challenge”.

Sarah said: “He absolutely loved life. He lived it to the full and never missed out on anything.

“He’s shown the world what a boy can do and what can be achieved.”

A funeral service will be held today at 11.30am at St Peter’s Church in Castle Road, followed by a party to celebrate Declan’s life at the Scarborough Arms. Anyone who knew Declan is welcome to attend.

Mum Sarah and Dad Craig are asking people to wear Christmas jumpers or bright clothing.