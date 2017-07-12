Fans spent three days dancing to the joy of Stax

Thousands of people flocked to the ninth Staxtonbury music festival as bands and solo artists took to the stage at Manor Farm, Staxton, between Scarborough and Malton.
The three-day festival is growing more popular each year.
People took to social media to rave about the time they spent down on the farm.
Bethany (@lovebIoood) wrote: “Staxtonbury is actually so much fun. I had the time of my life.”
Tom McKenzie ( @tommckenzie_): “Thank you #Staxtonbury festival you were awesome!! I had a great time playing to you all!”
GreatBritishGlamping (@GBGlamping): “Thank you @Staxtonbury for another great festival! We’ve laughed until our faces were sore! We cannot wait for next year!”️
Ryedale Mumbler (@ryedalemumblee): “@Staxtonbury lovely time being had by #families #loadstodo #ryedaleforfamilies #familyfun
ColleysWobbles (@colleyswobbles): “@Staxtonbury Experienced my first ever #Staxtonbury Festival. Wow! What an amazing weekend. We all absolutely loved it. See you in 2018.”
Beth leeson (@bethleeson95): “Had such a good weekend at Staxtonbury”
