Farewell to Brucie, who entertained millions over the decades

Yorkshire coast folk who saw or met Sir Bruce Forsyth will be saddened to hear of the death of the veteran entertainer and TV presenter.

He was 89.

"Brucie" entertained audiences at the Floral Hall - now the site of the Scarborough Bowls Centre off North Marine Road - and at the Futurist.

The former Strictly Come Dancing presenter had been unwell for some time and was in hospital earlier this year after a severe chest infection.

His long career in showbusiness began when he was aged just 14. He became Britain's best-paid TV star, famous for hosting game shows like The Generation Game, Play Your Cards Right and The Price is Right.

He also presented BBC One's Strictly with Tess Daly from 2004 to 2014.

In 2009 Whitby dance teacher Barbara Benson gained a Lifetime Achievement Award for her services to dancing over more than half a century. Barbara was one of just three dancers in her category to be nominated for the award from 1,000 entrants. And she was in exceptionally good company, coming runner-up to ... Bruce Forsyth.

