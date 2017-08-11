Festival of Cycling ready to race into Scarborough

Have your say

This coming weekend sees the town’s annual Cycling Festival based at Olivers Mount.

There will be plenty of superb two-wheeled action from a sportive, schools events, cyclo cross, circuit road racing and hill climb going on over the course of the action-packed weekend.

There are a lot of youth categories entrants for the circuit racing on Sunday including Paragon’s Harry Butterworth and Hannah Bayes from Liv Awol.

See www.scarboroughcyclingfestival.uk for further details of all events.

Scarborough Paragon are delighted to announce that their honorary life member (and now professional rider for JLT-Condor), James Gullen, is returning to his roots to compete in their 10 miles time trial promotion at Burton Fleming on Saturday August 26.

Gullen is currently enjoying a successful period in the Tour de Portugal with his JLT-Condor teammates.

Now joining him on the start list, will be newly-crowned Junior 25 miles champion Cavan Walker, who sealed his success in South Wales in an impressive time of 48:52.

Closing date for entries is August 15.