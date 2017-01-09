Filey man wanted for breach of bail conditions

Scarborough police are asking for the public’s help to find a man wanted for breach of bail conditions.

Daniel Davis, 34, from Filey, was charged with two offences of assault and two of criminal damage.

He appeared at Scarborough Magistrates’ Court on 18 November 2016 and was given conditional bail until his next appearance.

Since 21 December 2016, he has failed to comply with the conditions of his bail and is now wanted by the police. Despite extensive enquiries and searches of known areas and addresses, officers have not located him.

They are now appealing to members of the public in the Filey and Scarborough areas to contact them if they have seen Davis or know of his current whereabouts.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 and pass information to the Force Control Room.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.