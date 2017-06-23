Filey student scoops York College award

A student from Filey has landed a top prize at York College.

A Level psychology student Jessica Heap has won the college’s Caroline’s Rainbow Foundation Psychology Prize.

Jessica, 17, formerly of Ryedale School, studied A Levels in psychology, English Language and Literature and sociology.

She has now been offered a place at the University of York to study a psychology degree in September.

Her tutor Scott Franklin said: “Jessica is of the most remarkable students we have had for a long time in A Level psychology. She has produced fantastic work and can explain her thoughts in a beautifully clear manner.

“Her personality and intellect allows her to thrive in a strong academic environment. She has a bright future ahead and I wish her every success.”

Jessica said: “I am honoured to be chosen for the Caroline’s Rainbow Foundation Psychology Prize. I’m fascinated by psychology, it helps us find out why people behave the way they do and better understand the world we live in.”

Marjorie Marks-Stuttle presented Jessica with a gift voucher and certificate. She said: “The prize is awarded in memory of my daughter Caroline Stuttle who was murdered during a gap year in Australia.”