Fire crew help dog get insulin injection in Scarborough

Have your say

Firefighters were called to a Scarborough home to help the owner gain access to the property to give their dog an insulin injection.

A fire crew was dispatched to an address on Sandybed Lane at 10.51pm on Wednesday August 3 after the occupant had become locked out of the property.

The owner's dog remained inside and required an insulin injection.

Crews gained access through an open window using a short extension ladder.