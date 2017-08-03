Fire crew help dog get insulin injection in Scarborough

Firefighters were called to a Scarborough home to help the owner gain access to the property to give their dog an insulin injection.
A fire crew was dispatched to an address on Sandybed Lane at 10.51pm on Wednesday August 3 after the occupant had become locked out of the property.
The owner's dog remained inside and required an insulin injection.
Crews gained access through an open window using a short extension ladder.
Almost Done!
Registering with The Scarborough News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.