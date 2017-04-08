Five-star Boro crush Burscough

Scarborough Athletic kept their momentum on Saturday afternoon, hammering Burscough 5-0 at Queensgate.

It was another impressive performance from a Boro side who have now won their last five games, not conceding a goal in the process.

Burscough turned up to the game with no subs, due to a transport issue, but Boro showed no mercy to the struggling side.

After a slow start to the fixture, Boro soon grabbed the game by the scruff of the neck.

With the first true attack, Jacob Hazel stooped to nod home a Niall Flint cross to make it 1-0 in Boro's favour.

Despite a blow in the shape of an injury to midfielder James Cadman, the procession of goals continued.

Boro could and should have added a few more before Cameron Murray nipped into the area to stab home the second of the afternoon.

Then it was Benny Igiehon's turn to get in on the act, the big striker forcing home from close range after Dom Roma had won his header in the box.

Igiehon completed his brace right on the stroke of half-time, rising majestically in the box and angling a header into the top corner.

That was Igiehon's last contribution to the game as he limped off at the break to the replaced by Billy Logan.

There was no interruption in the flow though, as Boro stroked the ball around calmly, giving Burscough nothing.

Having eased off the accelerator a touch, Boro began to switch back through the gears as the second period went on.

Sub Craig Nelthorpe crashed a Dave Merris centre into the side-netting and Adam Bolder rolled an intelligent shot just wide of Burscough keeper Ben Morrow's post.

Hazel went even closer soon after, controlling the touch with one touch, shaking off his marker with his second and then lashing inches over with his third.

Boro continued to press Burscough back, Roma and sub Jameel Ible both going close to adding to the tally.

The fifth clearly had been coming, and it finally arrived with 12 minutes remaining.

Adam Bolder floated a ball onto the head of Ible, he in-turn picked out Logan in the six-yard box and the striker flicked neatly home.