Flamborough into top-flight in league re-shuffle

Scarborough & District Saturday League clubs voted in favour of a drastic overhaul of the league structure at this week’s AGM.

The 30 member teams voted in favour of a radical new Reserves Division in an attempt to alleviate the issue of Reserve teams dominating the second division and halting promotion into the top flight.

Above this new league are two divisions, with eight teams in Division One and 12 in the second tier.

New club Flamborough were voted in at the AGM and agreed to take up a place in the top flight in their first season in the league, while another new side in Phoenix will slot into Division Two.

Reserve and third teams will do battle in their own division, with Seamer and Edgehill both having two teams in the same league.

Joining Flamborough in Division One will be Goalsports, who were promoted from Division Two as the best-placed non-reserve side.

Teams in Division One will play each other three times throughout the season.

Cayton were relegated into the 12-team second tier, with the rest of the league made up of the rest of the sides who aren’t operating as a reserve team.

Three teams will be promoted from Division Two at the end of the season, with only one being relegated from the top flight in a bid to even up the leagues.

The League Trophy will be contested by Division Two and Reserves League sides, while the Frank White Trophy will be for Reserves/third sides only.

The draws for those cups will be made in July at the league committee’s next meeting.

2017/18 constitution is as follows:

Division 1: West Pier, Edgehill, Newlands, Filey, Hunmanby, Seamer, Goalsports, Flamborough

Division 2: Cayton, Scalby, Snainton, Goldsborough, Fishburn, Phoenix, Itis Itis, Sherburn, Falsgrave, Rosette, Commercial, Ayton

Reserves League: Edgehill Res, Edgehill 3rds, Seamer Res, Seamer 3rds, West Pier Res, Newlands Res, Filey Res, Hunmanby Res, Scalby Res, Goalsports Res.

The league are on the hunt for a new sponsor, anyone interested should email scarborough_football_league@yahoo.com.

Edgehill’s Alec Coulson won the Secretary of the Year Award at the meeting, while he was also appointed as the league’s new social media officer. The league are now on Twitter @ScarbDistSatLge