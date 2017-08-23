Flash floods hit Scarborough

Many parts of Scarborough are under water following heavy rain fall today.
Reports are coming in over floods across the town.
From 11am a large thunder shower hit Scarborough, bringing torrrential rain.
Many parts of Scarborough are under water following heavy rain fall today.
Reports are coming in over floods across the town.
From 11am a large thunder shower hit Scarborough, bringing torrrential rain.
Almost Done!
Registering with The Scarborough News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.