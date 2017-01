A flood warning is in force for a high tide this evening in Scarborough.

The Environment Agency has revealed that overtopping wind-blown waves will affect The Spa complex in Scarborough between 8pm and 9.15pm tonight (January 4).

Residents are urged to stay safe in the vicinity.

Members of the public can sign up to flood warnings in the area at https://www.gov.uk/sign-up-for-flood-warnings