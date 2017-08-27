Follow in William Smith’s footsteps with new book

A new book about William Smith, classed as one of the fathers of geology, is set to guide people on walks around Hackness.

William Smith set up home in Scarborough in 1820 where he produced his master work, a geological map of England and Wales, published in 1824.

He also played a part in setting up the popular Rotunda Museum.

During this time he became the land agent for the Hackness estates of the formidably named Vandem-Bempde-Johnstone family.

The book, called Walking in the Footsteps of William Smith, is written by Peter C Robinson and traces notable places where he worked while providing background information about the area.

A spokesman for the publisher PLACE said: “Our aim in producing this publication was not to produce an academic paper but a short account of Smith’s life, together with some of the sites that inspired him in Hackness. In the book there are details and photographs of the scenery, geology, and historical features.”

Walking in the Footsteps of William Smith can be obtained from PLACE priced £2 plus £1.50 postage.

Visit http://place.uk.com or call 01904 766291 buy a copy and for more details.